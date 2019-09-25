IAF MiG-21 crashes in Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A MiG-21 combat trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed here on Wednesday but both the pilots managed to eject safely.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission from the Gwalior airbase when the crash occurred at around 10 am soon after taking off around 10 kms from the Air Force station Maharajpur, IAF officials said.

Both the pilots of the aircraft, including a group captain and a squadron leader were able to eject safely from the aircraft.

The IAF has set up a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate the reasons behind the crash of the Type 69 trainer used for training on MiG-21 Bison planes.

The aircraft was a part of the IAF's Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) school which is also known as the Top Gun school of the force. (ANI)

