IAF officer dies in road accident in Assam's Kohora

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) official died in a road accident in the Kohora area of Kaziranga National Park on Friday.



According to reports, a four-wheeler which the officer was driving collided with a trailer truck on National Highway 37 at Bosagaon area under Kohara Police outpost and he died on the spot.

Jayant Baruah, a police officer, said, "Our patrolling party informed me at around 2:30 am that a road accident took place at Bosagaon area and we rushed to the spot. We found that the incident happened after a head-on collision between a four-wheeler and a trailer truck. The driver of the four-wheeler vehicle died on spot and later we came to know that he was an officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF)." (ANI)

