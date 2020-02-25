IAF orders court of inquiry into micro-light aircraft crash in Patiala

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has said that a court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the crash of a micro-light aircraft in Patiala on Monday.

"A court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident. IAF stands firmly with the family of Group Captain GS Cheema in this difficult hour," IAF said in a statement.

Group Captain GS Cheema lost his life in the tragic accident, while an NCC trainee from local Government Mohindra College, Vipin Kumar Yadav, was injured.

"In an unfortunate accident, NCC Microlight crashed during a training mission at Patiala on Monday. Group Captain Cheema, was fatally injured in the accident. Trainee Vipin Yadav is injured is in medical care," IAF said.

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of the aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area in Patiala, which left the pilot dead. (ANI)

