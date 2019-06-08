IAF organises special concert to commemorate birth centenary of Arjan Singh

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday organised a special Air Force Band concert to commemorate the birth centenary of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh at the Mahatma Mandir Complex here on Saturday.

Arjan Singh is an icon of the Indian military history and the best remembered for providing excellent leadership to a young IAF during the 1965 war.

It is said that when he was asked by the then Defence Minister to provide air support to the ground forces, Singh promptly replied that he would get his forces ready in an hour. IAF attacked the invading Pakistani forces within an hour.

The Marshal of the Air Force flew 60 different types of aircraft from pre World War II era biplanes to the more contemporary fighters like Gnats and Vampires. Singh also played a pivotal role in transforming and modernising the IAF.

He served as the Chief of Air Staff from August 1964 to July 1969. Even after retirement, he continued to serve in various positions including India's Ambassador to several countries.

The Government of India designated him as the Marshal of the Air Force in January 2002. He remains the only officer of the IAF to be given a Five-Star rank.

He passed away at his residence in Delhi in September 2017. (ANI)