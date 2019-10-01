Yasin Malik (File Photo)
Yasin Malik (File Photo)

IAF personnel killing case: Hearing against Yasin Malik adjourned to Oct 23

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:59 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing against accused Yasin Malik in connection with IAF personnel killing case.
The hearing is adjourned till October 23.
Yasin Malik who heads a banned faction named Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is accused of being involved in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Kashmir, in 1990.
On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were killed by the terrorists of JKLF.
Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.
Malik, who has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, would be produced in the special court through video conferencing.
Earlier on Sep 26, the Central government had notified that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld that there is "sufficient credible material and grounds" to declare Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Y), a faction headed by Yasin Malik, as an "unlawful association".
The Centre in March had declared the faction as an unlawful association, following which a tribunal, headed by Justice Chander Shekhar was constituted to adjudicate the same.
The tribunal, in its order on September 20, held that the activities of the faction are "disruptive in character, which threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India".
"The Central government had sufficient credible material and grounds for taking action for declaring 'JKLF-Y' as an 'unlawful association'. It is held that there is 'sufficient cause' to confirm the notification of the act declaring 'JKLF-Y' to be an 'unlawful association'," Justice Chander Shekhar stated in the order. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:56 IST

Bhima Koregaon: After CJI, another judge recuses himself from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, another judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha seeking quashing of FIR against him in Bhima Koregaon case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:53 IST

Maharashtra: BJP releases first list of candidates, Fadnavis to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat in the upcoming Assembly elections, announced BJP while releasing party's first list of candidates for Maharashtra polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:42 IST

SC partially sets aside its 2018 order, allows Centre's review...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially allowed the review petition filed by the Centre against a March 2018 judgment of diluting various stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:40 IST

Man shot dead in Delhi, case registered

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by some men following a dispute in Prem Nagar area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:38 IST

Udhampur: Indoor hall inaugurated to boost sports activities in region

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With an aim to motivate young minds to take part in more sport activities and encourage the existing athletes, the Central government has opened an Indoor Sports Hall at Subash Stadium and Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Ramnagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:36 IST

Rajasthan: 5 killed in road mishap

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Five people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:32 IST

Odisha govt organises awareness walkathon for elderly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Odisha government on Tuesday conducted a walkathon to celebrate the International Day for Older Persons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:23 IST

Malegaon blast case: Court rejects NIA's plea for in-camera proceedings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A Special court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the application filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for in-camera proceedings of the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:16 IST

Naqvi slams GN Azad for his comments on Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over his report on Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:14 IST

Bihar Flood: Death toll mounts to 40, IAF chopper drops relief...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As many as 40 people have died and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain and floods in many parts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:12 IST

Karnataka bypolls: Congress, BJP struggle to field 'suitable...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the announcement of dates for by-polls to 15 Karnataka Assembly seats, Congress and the BJP seem to be struggling to find a suitable candidate for the Shivajinagar Vidhan Sabha seat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:03 IST

Centre gets four weeks from SC to respond to pleas related to Article 370

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks' time to the Central government to file its reply on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and other allied issues pertaining to the region.

Read More
iocl