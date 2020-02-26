IAF ready to take on any target if needed: Air Chief

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday said that IAF is ready to take on any enemy target if needed.

"Whenever the requirement comes, whatever be the target, be it close, deep... whatever target is selected, in response to any Pulwama type of attack by the adversary, we will take on. There is no doubt. We are better placed and we are in a position to take on any target at any depth," he said while speaking to ANI on the first anniversary of Balakot airstrike.

The Air Chief further said the Rafale fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems will act as game-changers.

Highlighting that it is a 4.5 generation aircraft with some aspects of fifth-generation, the IAF Chief said: "Rafale is a total game-changer. When we will use it along with the other aircraft we have in our inventory suitably integrated, then we would be a different air force."

On the S-400, the Air Chief said, "S-400 again is a game-changer in terms of the surface to air systems. Once deployed, there would be a total scenario change in terms of how the air battle will be conducted." (ANI)