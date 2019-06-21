IAF recovers mortal remains of 13 personnel killed in AN-32 plane crash

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recovered the mortal remains of the 13 of its personnel killed in AN-32 plane crash.

"The mortal remains of 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to the Air Force Station, Jorhat," IAF spokesperson Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh said.

"The mortal remains will be sent to their hometown, where funeral as per service customs will be carried out," added Wg Cdr Singh.

On June 3, an IAF An-32 aircraft, which took off from the Air Force Station, Jorhat in Assam, went missing with 13 air-warriors onboard.



The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in Arunachal Pradesh and all air-warriors died in the crash.



"The Indian Air Force stands with the families and next-of-kin of all the air-warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty," the IAF said.



The force also thanked Indian Army, Indian Navy, NTRO, State administration and civil population for their unstinted support during search and rescue operations. (ANI)

