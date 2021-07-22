IAF rescues 5 persons trapped in flash flood in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued five persons trapped in flash floods in River Ujh in Kathua district on Tuesday.

As soon as the reports were received at the District Control Room, Kathua Administration swung into action and deputed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Khandhwal and Mahi Chack in Block Marheen and Kathua respectively.





As both spots witnessed a high rise of flash floods, a request to Divisional Commissioner Jammu was made by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav for immediate deputing of Chopper to rescue the trapped persons from overflowing rivulets.

IAF chopper was pressed into action to airlift the stuck persons.



Two sorties of IAF Chopper were conducted and 5 persons, including 4 from Khandhwal and 1 from Mahi Chack were successfully rescued, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu. (ANI)

