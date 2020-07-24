IAF reviews op preparedness, deliberates on its roadmap for next decade

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday reviewed on operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum.

The IAF concluded its three day Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) on Friday.

During the conference, they discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF's transformation roadmap for the next decade.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) RKS Bhaduria reviewed the status and issues related to all Commands as well as branches at Air Head Quarter (HQ).

In his closing address, the CAS articulated Vision 2030 laying down the milestones for the transformation of IAF in the coming decade.

He stated that it was important to recognise the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world. He also emphasised on the need for rapid capacity building, increase in serviceability of all assets and dedicated work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest timeframes, read the press release.

Bhaduria reiterated that the IAF's long term goals for sustainable capability mandate the acquisition and employment of niche technologies and development of indigenous platforms and weapons, it added.

The CAS further stated that since the human resource was the most valuable asset of the IAF and recruitment, training and motivation strategies should keep pace with the changing times.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane addressed the conference and interacted with the Commanders as well as the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Air Headquarter on matters of jointness and integrated warfighting.(ANI)

