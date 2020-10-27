IAF says no discrepancy in basic exam for selection of officers

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Monday made it clear that there was no discrepancy in the conduct of the Air Force Central Admission Test 2020 held for aspirants willing to join the service as officers.

"Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of AFCAT 02/2020. The integrity and correctness of the process has been rechecked and no discrepancy has been found," the Indian Air Force stated.



The clarification was made by the Indian Air Force as some of the aspirants had taken to social media to complain that there were some issues with the test.

The AFCAT is conducted twice a year by the IAF for aspirants where answer sheets are checked by computers and the exam is also conducted by an external agency CDAC.

The Air Force issued the clarification after doing a thorough check of the system. (ANI)

