IAF Sergeant who went to Nizamuddin, tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi (India), April 6 (ANI): The Indian Air Force has heaved a sigh of relief as one of its sergeant, who had visited the Nizamuddin area at the time when Tablighi Markaz meeting was conducted, tested negative for COVID-19 in the initial test.

"In the initial test, he has tested negative. As per protocol, more tests would be conducted," Indian Air Force officials told ANI.

The sergeant would continue to be in quarantine till the time he is not fully cleared, they said.

After the sergeant's visit was located through his cell phone, three personnel of the force were put under a precautionary quarantine.

A number of people who attended the Jamaat congregation, which took place mid-March in Delhi, were found infected with the coronavirus.

The Indian Air Force is also investigating whether the sergeant attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting or not. (ANI)

