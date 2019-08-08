IAF Su-30 crashes in Tezpur, both pilots safe

Tezpur (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed here on Thursday.

Both pilots of the aircraft were able to eject safely, the Air Force said in a statement.

The aircraft which crashed was on a routine training mission, it added.

"Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said in a statement. (ANI)

