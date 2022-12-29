IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos Air-launched missile

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile, which can hit targets at a range of about 400 kms, said defence officials.

"After being launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, the missile hit the target ship in the centre. It was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile," said Defence officials.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/sea targets over very long ranges.

"The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat," read an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier in May, India successfully test-fired the extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the launch from the aircraft was as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region.

It was the first launch of the extended-range version of the BrahMos missile from the Su-30MKI aircraft.

The Ministry said the dedicated and synergetic efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bengal Aerotropolis Projects (BAPL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat. (ANI)