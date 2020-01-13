IAF tableau to showcase scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircraft in R-Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau, to be showcased at the Republic Day parade, will comprise scaled-down models of five systems including Rafale aircraft and indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Surface to Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and air-to-air Astra Missiles.

The tableau showcasing the theme of 'Indian Air Force: The Cutting Edge' will be fabricated on a 50 feett long platform.

"As always, this year too, the IAF will be an integral part of the Republic Day parade. The IAF tableau will showcase scaled-down models of five systems namely recent addition to its inventory the Rafale aircraft, the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, Surface to Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and the Astra Missiles," an official statement said.

The fourth-largest Air Force in the world "endeavours to modernise and expand its inventory to effectively address threat perception emanating from the dynamic geo-political scenario."

The Rafale is a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide array of weapon systems designed and built by Dassault Aviation. The aircraft will be employed towards air interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, close air support, deep penetration strike and maritime strike.

The Rafale is referred to as a 'multirole' aircraft. So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France.

LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles.

The LCH is capable of operating upto an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets.

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres.

It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles. It is in operational service in the Indian Army as well.

Astra is an indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and is capable of engaging targets at varying range and altitudes, allowing for engagement of both short-range targets at a distance of 20 kilometres and long-range targets up to a distance of 80-110 kilometres.

Astra has been integrated with Su-30MKI and will be integrated with Mirage 2000, Tejas and MiG-29 in the future. (ANI)

