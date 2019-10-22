A direct hit was achieved in the two firings, the IAF said.
A direct hit was achieved in the two firings, the IAF said.

IAF test-fires BrahMos surface-to -surface missiles successfully

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:03 IST

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar islands and the mock targets were hit successfully.
The twin firings, done on October 21 and 22, were carried out as part of routine official training.
According to a IAF tweet, the missiles "engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometres away".
"A direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases. The firing of the missile has enhanced the IAF's capability to engage the grounds targets with pin-point accuracy from a mobile platform," it said.
BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:13 IST

PM Modi meets JP Morgan International Council members, discusses...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the JP Morgan International Council here and discussed his vision for making India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:09 IST

Two more accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested from...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested, two people suspected to be behind last week's killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:56 IST

Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo gets 3 female Nile crocodiles, 8 yellow...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Nandankanan Zoo on Tuesday got three female Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas including four females.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Proud to be Australian-Sikh, says Aussie envoy after Amritsar visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu who was part of a delegation of heads of foreign missions, which visited the Golden Temple termed it as an "uplifting experience" and that she is proud to be an Australian-Sikh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

BJP, Congress in close race in Haryana, says exit poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight in Haryana Assembly elections, an exit poll said on Tuesday with the ruling party slightly ahead of its main rival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Re-polling at 5 booths in 5 Assembly constituencies in Haryana...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Re-polling would be conducted at five polling booths in five assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. The re-polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:33 IST

Bihar: Three children drown while taking bath in pond

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three children drowned while taking bath in a pond, in Samastipur district's Damodarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:27 IST

Athawale urges people to opt for inter-caste marriage to end casteism

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged the people to opt for inter-caste marriages to "end casteism".

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:14 IST

PMC Bank collapse: Account holders rue they won't be able to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): It is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, an occasion of joy, but ever since the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapsed, the Sikh community people here have been left dejected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was held here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:05 IST

Haryana, Maharashtra polls over but organisational polls yet to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): To dwell on party's performances in the recently concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and to prepare for the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda held a three-hour-long meeting attended by senior

Read More
iocl