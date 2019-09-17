IAF to operationalise air field in Arunachal Pradesh near China border

Shillong (Meghalaya), Sept 17 (ANI): In a bid to bolster military infrastructure along the China border, the Indian Air Force is set to operationalise its Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal R D Mathur and Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan will jointly inaugurate resurfaced Vijaynagar ALG on September 18, Defence Spokesperson (Shillong) Wing commander Ratnakar Singh said today.

The officials will land at Vijayanagar ALG in AN-32, a turboprop twin-engined military transport aircraft.

Vijaynagar is situated in a remote corner of the state and is not connected with any motorable road. The area is important as it is close to the borders with China and Myanmar.

A total of eight ALGs have been revived for operations by the Indian Air Force as part of steps to strengthen military infrastructure along the China border.

Other seven ALG which have been made operational by EAC are Pasighat, Mechuka, Walong, Tuting , Ziro , Along and Tawang .

Vijaynagar ALG has been non-operational for fixed-wing operations since 2016 due to want of repair and upgradation its facilities there. (ANI)

