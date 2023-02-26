IAF to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior at Waddington in United Kingdom

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar today for participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom, as per an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise is scheduled from March 6 to March 24.





"The Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral Air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States of America and Singapore would also be participating alongside the Royal Air Force and IAF," it read.

According to the Ministry, of Defence, the IAF is participating in the exercise this year with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 mid-air refueller aircraft.

The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces.



Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Feb 25, 2023, addressed officers of the Higher Command Course of all 3 services at Army War College on the IAF capabilities & conduct of joint operations. (ANI)

