IAF transports two container trucks with liquid oxygen to Gujarat's Jamnagar from Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday transported two container trucks of liquid oxygen from Pune to Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The aircraft departed from Pune and offloaded these containers at Jamnagar Air Base at 1:30 pm.

According to IAF, one C-17 of the Indian Air Force was airborne from the Hindan Airbase at 08:00 am on Saturday for Pune Airbase. The aircraft arrived at Pune at 10:00 am.



IAF has started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) invoked the Disaster Management Act due to a shortage of medical oxygen.

In its order, the MHA said no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states. "Authorities shall be instructed to allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles," the order said.

This comes amid oxygen shortage in various parts of the country as the number of COVID-9 cases and deaths continue to rise. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. (ANI)

