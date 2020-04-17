IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a precautionary landing in a field in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Friday.

IAF sources said the chopper made a precautionary landing after warning alert in its control panels. The pilots are safe.

The attack choppers are based out of the Pathankot airbase and this chopper had taken off from there. Sources in IAF said the Air Force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base.

The Air Force had last year inducted AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack choppers.

Yesterday, a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF had made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

