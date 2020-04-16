IAF's Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing on expressway in Baghpat, UP

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday.

The chopper later returned to Hindon airbase from where it had taken off, according to the IAF.

The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions.

The helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction. (ANI)

