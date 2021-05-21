IAF's MiG-21 crashes near Punjab's Moga

Moga (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga late on Thursday night.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

"A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," officials said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)