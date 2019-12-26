IAF's MiG- 27 fighter fleet to retire after last flight tomorrow

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The MiG-27s of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be retired at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station on December 27. Various functions have been planned towards the de-induction ceremony.

Veteran air warriors along with serving air warriors in large numbers are taking part in the ceremony. Air Marshal SK Ghotia VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command would be presiding over the wind-down ceremony.

MiG 27 swing-wing fighter aircraft has been the backbone of ground attack fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF) for the past four decades.

The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of IAF strike fleet since 2006.

All the other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG 27 have already retired from IAF.

These aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions.

The fleet also took an active part in Op-Parakram. The upgraded version, because of its survivability has also participated in numerous national and international exercises. Presently, Number 29 Squadron is the only unit in the IAF which has been operating MiG 27 Upgrades.

Number 29 Squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft. Over the years, the Squadron has been equipped with numerous types of fighter aircraft such as MiG 21 Type 77, MiG 21 Type 96, MiG 27 ML and MiG 27 Upgrade. The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on March 31, 2020, with December 27, 2019, being its last flying day thereby making the swing-wing fleet a part of IAF's glorious past. (ANI)

