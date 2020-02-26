I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels in wake of Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to private TV channels to regulate content being shown by them in the wake of violence in Delhi.

"All TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is inflammatory or anti-national, contains communal overtones and promotes falsehoods," the Ministry said in the advisory.

"It may be ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the aforementioned programme codes," the release is added.

The Ministry further said that the content broadcast should be strictly in adherence to the programme and advertising codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

At least 13 persons, including a police head constable, have died and more than 180 people have been injured in the violence in North-East Delhi that started on Monday morning. (ANI)