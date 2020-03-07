I&B Ministry suspends broadcast of two TV channels for reporting of Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels, Asianet News and Media One, for 48 hours for their reporting of Delhi violence.

"While reporting such a critical incident, the channels should have taken utmost care and should have reported it in a balanced way. Such reporting could enhance the communal disharmony across the country when the situation is highly volatile," an order by the I&B Ministry said.

"The Ministry has come to the conclusion that the channels had violated Rule 6 (1) (c)& (e) of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules framed thereunder by selecting said news regarding the North East Delhi violence, " the order observed.

"The central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) & (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and under paras 8.1 & 8.2 of the guidelines for linking from India, orders to prohibit the transmission or re-transmission of Asianet News TV and Media One channels for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8," the separate orders issued to the two news channels read.

With regard to Media One channel coverage, the order of I&B Ministry read, "The channel alleged that Delhi Police remained inactive during the violence, vandalised the shops and fruit carts and set them ablaze. The channel also reported that violence took place mostly in Muslim dominated areas of Chand Bagh, Delhi."

Regarding Asianet News coverage the order said, "Asianet News channel correspondent reported that violence continued at Jaffrabad like the previous day and rioters ruled the streets at Jaffrabad, Ashok Nagar and Maujpur..." (ANI)

