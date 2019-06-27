IAS Brajendra Navnit gets extension as Joint Secretary in PMO

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of IAS Brajendra Navnit as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of central deputation tenure of Brajendra Navnit, IAS (TN: 1999) as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office beyond July 2, 2019, and until further orders," an official release of Ministry of Personnel.

Navnit is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAF officer of the 1999 batch. (ANI)

