IAS Kailash Chand Meena appointed as new investigating officer in Karauli incident case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Thursday appointed IAS Kailash Chand Meena as the new investigating officer in the Karauli incident case and asked him to submit the report of investigation within 15 days.

"Kailash Chand Meena, Divisional Commissioner of Kota under the Government of Rajasthan's Home Department will investigate the Karauli incident case and further hand over the report of the same to the state government within 15 days," read a letter issued by the state home department.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia informed that a 10-members committee headed by Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore was formed to investigate the Karauli violence which was scheduled to submit its report on Friday in the national capital.



This comes following a stone-pelting incident that was reported on April 2, Saturday during a religious procession. Soon, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed and the internet was shut down.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad of Rajasthan has been extended till midnight on Sunday, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate. However, there will be a relaxation in curfew from 9 am to 12 pm daily during which vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations and gas agencies will function.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation in the case. The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state. This comes after violent clashes in Karauli city of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident. The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. (ANI)

