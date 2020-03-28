IAS officer Peeyush Kumar appointed as Nodal Officer for supervising COVID-19 quarantine camps in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed IAS officer Peeyush Kumar as the Nodal Officer at State Level for supervising COVID-19 healthcare (quarantine) camps set-up in the various districts of the state.

The state government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The committee formed on Friday comprises of State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and State home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. (ANI)

