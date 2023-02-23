IAS officer posted as PWD secretary dies after allergic symptoms in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted as Secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department died after allergic symptoms at a hotel, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old IAS officer Prashant Dattatray.

According to the police officials, the IAS officer fell unconscious when he reached a hotel in Mumbai to have dinner.



"After that he was taken to the nearest hospital where the doctor declared him dead as soon as he checked," said police officials.

According to the information received from the police officer, the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Mumbai's MRA Marg police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

