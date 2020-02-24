New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohit Yadav was appointed as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IAS officer Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, on lateral shift basis as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office," read an official statement.
IAS MM Kutty who is currently a secretary in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Steel. (ANI)
IAS officer Rohit Yadav appointed as Joint Secretary, PMO
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:19 IST
