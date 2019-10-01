IAS officers Asha Ram Sihag appointed as Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Secretary of Department of Heavy Industry IAS Asha Ram Sihag on Tuesday was given additional charge of Department of Public Enterprises.

Sihag, is a 1983 batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh Cadre.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises to Asha Ram Sihag, lAS (HP:83), Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the circular issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet read.

Meanwhile, IAS Amarjeet Sinha, Secretary, Department of Rural Development was also assigned the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj to Amarjeet Sinha, lAS (BH:83), Secretary, Department of Rural Development with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," circular issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet read. (ANI)

