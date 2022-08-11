IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur to take charge as Chief Secretary to Assam govt

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): An IAS officer of the 1989 batch Paban Kumar Borthakur will be the new chief secretary to the Assam government.



Borthakur will take charge with from August 31 when the present chief secretary IAS Jishnu Barua superannuates, an official notification from the government read.

Paban Kumar Borthakur is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam government, T&D and Personnel departments.

Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Assam will continue as Chairman, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a period of two years after his superannuation on August 31 or until further orders, the notification said. (ANI)

