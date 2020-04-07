IB Office in Bhubaneswar sealed after staff came in contact with COVID-19 patient

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Intelligence Bureau (IB) office here was sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) on Tuesday after one of the staff members of the central agency came in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

All the officials and other employees were asked to put themselves under home quarantine.

A notice was further put by BMC officials outside the gate of the staff colony stating that all IB employees with their families are supposed to keep themselves under home quarantine from April 6 to April 19, . (ANI)

