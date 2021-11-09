IBM to start campus in Mysore city soon, says Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

Mysuru (Bengaluru) [India], November 8 (ANI): IBM company's Client Innovation Centre (CIC) which specializes in design, software engineering, and analytics was launched by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in Mysuru on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan, Minister for IT/ BT and S&T, who inaugurated the centre virtually from Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, said, "IBM group would also start its full-fledged campus in Mysuru in two months." He added, "CIC-Mysuru supports the rapid and high-tech-driven economic growth in tier 2 and 3 regions of the state by providing comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities."

"KDEM's Spoke-shore approach will converge on setting aspirational goals for GCCs and creating employment opportunities for 10 lakh (direct and indirect) candidates by 2026. The 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative aims to attract and host 5000 IT companies and start-ups by 2026 in the Mysuru, Hubbali, and Mangaluru clusters," he explained.



Minister also hoped this partnership between KDEM and IBM to launch CIC in Mysuru will strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region and propel Karnataka to become a frontrunner for digital services and technologies the world over.

Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery, IBM told, IBM CIC would play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation. He added this investment will expand the company's skillsets in AI, intelligent workflows, application modernization * management, hybrid cloud, and such other areas."

B.V. Naidu, Chairperson, KDEM said that the launch of the Client Innovation Centre at Mysuru resonates with KDEM's Spoke-shore initiative of attracting at least 100 GCCs by 2025.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT-BT & S&T said, Initiatives such as CIC prove that a Government-Industry synergy can build a robust digital infrastructure.

Sanjeev Gupta, MD & CEO, Lahari Group, Pradeep P, Commissioner, Dept. of Collegiate Education, Meena Nagaraj, Director, Dept. of IT/BT were present. (ANI)

