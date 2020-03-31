ICCR launches global painting competition on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has decided to launch a global painting competition entitled "United against CORONA- Express through Art."

"The Indian Council for Cultural Relations with its focus on building cultural links with countries around the world and connecting people to people through Cultural and Educational exchanges, calls on Indians and citizens of the world to express these emotions through a competition entitled United against CORONA- Express through Art," an official release said.

"The event encourages submissions of artistic expressions to present their emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts on the COVID-19, social distancing, quarantine and the fight against the virus through the following media: Paintings - on Canvas/Paper - oil, water colours, pencil, crayons or Digital Art - Graphic Posters & Paintings," it said.

This competition is open to all amateur and professional artists from India and the world over in all age categories.

"Entries from India and all over the world are sought in following categories: Professional Artists, Amateur Artists and Children & Students - Below age of 21. Participants are required to send high resolution photos (upto a maximum 10MB) of their work to ICCR by 1st May 2020. A high level jury consisting of eminent artists and cultural persons will select the best works. Attractive prizes shall be given to winning entries," the release said.

ICCR said that best of the expressions will be exhibited in leading galleries in India and abroad.

"A permanent online exhibition will also be on display. A grand event will be held in New Delhi with a cultural extravaganza and prize giving ceremony, dates for which will be fixed depending on resolution of the COVID crisis," the release said.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

