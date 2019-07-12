Representative image
Representative image

Iceland national found dead in Manali homestay

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:44 IST

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): An Iceland national was found dead at a homestay in Manali, police said.
Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the deceased, identified as Hjalti Solvason, was found dead in the bathroom of Acharya Villa Homestay in Vashisht area of Manali.
According to the police official, Solvason was staying in room number 101 since June 29. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Singh said proceeding under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code has been conducted and the body of the deceased has been kept at the Manali civil hospital mortuary.
Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of Solvason's relatives, Singh said, adding that the Iceland Embassy has been informed of his death. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

BJP and its leaders hardly care about Constitution: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party and its leaders "hardly care" about the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

Modi doing for Railways what Vajpayee did for roads: Suresh Angadi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi on Thursday said Railways has witnessed a change after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, adding that the latter did what late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did for roads in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

UP: Man throws muddy water on Municipal Corporation officer...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man allegedly threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer here during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:49 IST

Police to check violation of rules in issuing weapon licenses to...

Haridwar (Uttrakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion and his family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:24 IST

Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, nabs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons - Natwardarak, the cricket betting bookie, and Gurnale Shidramesh, cricket betting collection agent - during a raid conducted at a

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:23 IST

Hyderabad: Wanted criminal Soumen Banerjee held; fake documents seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone, along with local police, apprehended one Soumen Banerjee, who is accused of cheating people under the guise of a customs officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

22 yrs later, Kenyan MP returns to India to repay Rs 200 debt

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 12 (ANI): A Member of Parliament (MP) from Kenya travelled all the way to Maharashtra's Aurangabad city just to repay a debt of Rs 200 he had taken from a grocer 22 years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:09 IST

International call racket busted in Rachakonda

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths have arrested cyber fraudsters Kema Murali Krishna, Shakamuri Prasanna Kumar, and Mandava Swaroopnath Chowdhary in connection with a call racket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:56 IST

DERC controlled like a 'puppet' by Kejriwal, says Congress' Haroon Yusuf

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Haroon Yusuf on Thursday said the Delhi Congress abstained from the public hearing to discuss the power tariff hike, organised by regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday, as the "one-memb

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:59 IST

9,500 buses to ply on Delhi roads by May 2020: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Rajasthan Court allows police to reinvestigate cow smuggling...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): A local court in Alwar on Thursday accepted a plea by state police to conduct further investigation in a cow smuggling case against three people, including two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017.

Read More
iocl