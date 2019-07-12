Iceland national found dead in Manali homestay

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): An Iceland national was found dead at a homestay in Manali, police said.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the deceased, identified as Hjalti Solvason, was found dead in the bathroom of Acharya Villa Homestay in Vashisht area of Manali.

According to the police official, Solvason was staying in room number 101 since June 29. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Singh said proceeding under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code has been conducted and the body of the deceased has been kept at the Manali civil hospital mortuary.

Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of Solvason's relatives, Singh said, adding that the Iceland Embassy has been informed of his death. (ANI)

