ICFRE, NIESBUD sign MoU to enhance entrepreneurship skills and education in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) on Thursday said that a bilateral agreement was signed between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) to enhance the entrepreneurship skills and education in the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr SC Gairola, Director General of ICFRE and Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General of NIESBUD.

During the meeting, Gairola stressed that the Council is organizing forestry research and related employment generation oriented skill development programmes in various centers of the ICFRE institutes located throughout the country.

Adding that NIESBUD and ICFRE will work jointly to enhance the entrepreneurship skill up-gradation of trainees, he said: "By this, the new industries will be developed in near future and the new opportunities for self-employment will be generated. In the past, the joint entrepreneurship based skill development programmes were also organized with NIESBUD resulting in this MoU."

Meanwhile, Rajesh Aggarwal said, "NIESBUD is working for the entrepreneurship development through research and training. The Institute is organizing various programmes throughout the country in-order to motivate the youths for self-employment."

"The youths who are being educated at the ICFRE will be provided with entrepreneurship skills so as to prepare them for self-employment which is the main objective of this bilateral agreement," he said.

He continued: "NIESBUD will train the youth as per the market requirements and will help them in establishing industries and marketing of their products. By forming the self-help groups (SHGs), the NIESBUD will also provide the opportunities of group entrepreneurship to the youth."

"NIESBUD will organize the entrepreneurship training programmes in ICFRE institutes/centers located in various parts of the country," he added. (ANI)

