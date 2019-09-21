Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Rajveer in the Bay of Bengal. (File Photo)
ICG Rajveer seizes 1,160 kg of banned drugs near Port Blair

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Port Blair [Andaman and Nicobar Islands], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Rajveer on Thursday seized 1,160 kilograms of banned drugs being supplied to a South-East Asian country via a vessel with six-member Myanmarese crew, Coast Guard Inspector General Manish Pathak said on Saturday.
ICG on September 19 had detained the vessel with suspicious packets found in the gunny bags which were later analysed by the Narcotics Control Bureau at the Port Blair, said Coast Guard Spokesperson DIG Vijay Kumar.
On examination, packets were found which were thoroughly examined by the NCB at the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal, Kumar added.
The entire operation was conducted independently by the coast guard after a Dornier surveillance plane detected its suspicious movement and later on it was apprehended by ICGS Rajveer. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:56 IST

