ICG rescues seven crew of IFB Dariya Khedu off Okha

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) rescued seven crew of IFB Shree Dariya Khedu around 21 Nautical Miles off Okha on Thursday.

"Indian Coast Guard #Gujarat ICGS C-413 rescued 7 crew of IFB Shree Dariya Khedu 31nm off Okha on December 17, 2020. Boat was partially in submerged condition. All crew was brought safely to Okha," Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence Gandhinagar said in a tweet.

Upon receipt of distress information, Coast Guard District Headquarters, Okha launched C-413 to proceed at Datum with maximum speed and render assistance. C-413 reached Datum and found the boat in a partially submerged condition because of heavy flooding, the IGC said in a statement.





"No deflooding arrangement was feasible therefore crew dropped anchor and abandoned the boat. All crew safely embarked C-413 for passage to Okha. C-413 arrived in Okha with rescued crew at 1500 hours," it added.

All crew handed over to the owner in a healthy and stable condition. (ANI)

