ICG seizes 250 kg Beedi leaves floating in Mediterranean sea

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized 250 Kg beedi leaves worth 3 lakhs floating in the Mediterranean sea on Monday.

According to the ICG, it was patrolling the sea aboard the Indian Navy-owned patrol vessel Adesh at Thoothukudi. At that time, the Coast Guard recovered the bundles that were floating in the Mediterranean and found that they were beedi leaves.

As per an official, the beedi leaf bundles from Thoothukudi may have fallen into the sea while being transported to Sri Lanka.

The confiscated beedi leaf bundles were brought ashore and handed ove

r to the customs officials on the orders of Coast Guard DIG Arvind Sharma. The seized beedi leaves weigh 250 kg and have a value of Rs 3 lakh, said an official. (ANI)

