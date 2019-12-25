ICG ship Vikram arrives in Toamasina on goodwill visit to Madagascar

Toamasina [Madagascar], Dec 25 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram arrived at Toamasina on December 23 on a goodwill visit to Madagascar.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar welcomed the officers led by Commanding officer Commandant Raj Kamal Sinha. Later the Commander of the ship and officers called on local military authorities in Tomasina.

Madagascar warmly welcomed visit of the Indian Coast Guard ship to its major commercial port. The Navy chief of Madagascar was also present on the occasion. They discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador along with the Commanding officer met the Governor of Tomasina and the local civil authorities. The two sides discussed cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador also visited the Tomasina commercial port met the Director General of the port on this occasion. Later in the evening, the Secretary-General of Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Malagasy Navy joined the reception hosted by the Ambassador and the Commander of the ship in which Madagascar civil and military authorities, community leaders including Indian community also participated.

A development assistance event was organised on December 24 in Tomasina. The ship will depart for Tanzania on 26 December. (ANI)

