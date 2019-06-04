Representative image
Representative image

ICICI-Videocon case: Court reserves order on plea of Rajiv Kocchar

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A special court on Monday reserved its order till June 7 on the plea of Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of former ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, seeking cancellation of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against him in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case.
Advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Rajiv Kochhar, contended before Special CBI Judge Anju Bajaj Chanana that he has cooperated with the investigation.
"He will join the probe as and when called," the counsel submitted.
Opposing the plea, Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel Nitesh Rana contended that he is still required in the investigation. "There is a flight risk," he said.
Rajiv Kochhar, brother of Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar, had moved the court on May 15 seeking cancellation of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him. All three have already been questioned by ED as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.
The ED had questioned Rajiv Kochhar from April 30 to May 2, alleging that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the matter.
The case relates to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.
The ED had on March 1 carried out searches at the premises of Pacific Capital Services Private Limited and Quality Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd.
Both Rajiv and Deepak Kocchar hold stakes in these two companies.
The two firms had earlier moved a petition in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) appellate tribunal, seeking the release of documents which were allegedly seized by the ED on March 1. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More
iocl