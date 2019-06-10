ICICI-Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, Deepak,, Nishant fail to appear before ED

New Delhi (India) Jun 10 (ANI): Former ICICI bank chairman Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Nishant Kanodia didnot appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the Videocon loan case.

A team of lawyers led by nVijay Aggarwal informed the agency that the three accused would not appear before it.

The ED is investigating into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

Earlier on June 1, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Appellate Tribunal transferred the matters involving ICICI-Videocon loan case accused Nishant Kanodia and Deepak Kochhar to another bench.

The matters were transferred from the Chairman, Adjudicating Authority to the Member (Law), Adjudicating Authority.

Earlier in March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted various raids in the premises of companies related to Kanodia and Kochhar and had seized various documents and electronic records under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)

