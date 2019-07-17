ICJ verdict on Kukbhushan Jadhav a big win for India: Dalbir Kaur

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): The verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) further staying the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big win for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, said Dalbir Kaur on Wednesday, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was killed in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

"This is a big win for India. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi led government for reaching the ICJ and putting forth facts effectively. They also managed to get a stay on his punishment. The most important thing is that Jadhav will also get a lawyer to fight his case now," Kaur told ANI here.

Earlier today, the ICJ ruled in favour of India and put a stay on Jadhav's death sentence handed out by a Pakistani court. The ICJ also asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of Jadhav, who is facing execution on charges of alleged spying.

When asked about the difference between the approach of the government in her brother's case and that of Jadhav, she said: "I had approached the then government and told them to approach the ICJ as there were many mistakes in the case against Sarabjit. The then government acted but in an ineffective manner in Sarabjit's case."

Sarabjit was tried and convicted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a series of bomb blasts in Pakistan. He was declared dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him in the jail premises in 2013.

Dalbir went on to add that she fought a lone battle in her brother's case. "The lawyer given to Sarabjit was from Pakistan. The court was also Pakistani. It was a mere formality for them. I was fighting alone then," she added. (ANI)

