New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava is likely to brief President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday on the country's preparedness to contain the coronavirus.
There are now a total of 125 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India.
In a bid to contain the virus, the country on Monday prohibited the travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom with effect from March 18, 2020.
ICMR has developed a coronavirus testing strategy for patients infected with the virus according to which the selection of suspected patients is being made on the basis of their symptoms, travel history and direct contact with the infected person. (ANI)
ICMR DG to brief President Kovind on coronavirus preparedness
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:08 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava is likely to brief President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday on the country's preparedness to contain the coronavirus.