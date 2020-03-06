ICMR diet chart for pregnant women, lactating mothers shared with all anganwadis, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In a first, a diet chart for pregnant women and lactating mothers has been formulated by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and shared with all anganwadi centres across the country, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

"We never had a diet plan certified by the ICMR. Now we have formulated it for the first time in 70 years for pregnant or lactating mothers," Irani said.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) said this while addressing a seminar on 'The Future of Work: Women in India's Workforce' here. organised by her WCD ministry and the World Bank.

"We have made sure that the diet chart mentions about what women can eat and what is harmful. This was made possible with the help of the ministry of health. For the first time, it has been formulated by ICMR and shared with all anganwadi centres across the country," she added.

In November last year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had in Parliament during a discussion on malnutrition asked Irani to chalk out a diet plan for pregnant women and provide it to all members to be circulated in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the WCD minister speaking at the today's discussion programme that was part of series of events to observe International Women's Day 2020, also said that investing on women early in their lifecycle and on their nutrition is a social investment as it enables in the creation of a capable workforce.

She further said that gender discrimination is a global challenge and India has led from the front on gender issues.

She further informed that there are 1 lakh cases of domestic violence registered every year and in order to create a gender-neutral society it is essential not only to raise empowered girls but also raise boys who are sensitive to gender issues.

"Gender discrimination is a global challenge and India has led from the front on gender issues. It is time now to give up the legacy of despair. Now on any policy or agenda of the government will not be based on despair and fear," Irani outlined.

Highlighting the role of women in India's growth, Irani said, "Only 23 per cent of the labour force comprises of women and one in five girls are married before the age of 20, school dropout rates of girls are high and due to child care, domestic work and lack of female-friendly environment." (ANI)