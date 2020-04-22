ICMR releases list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing labs at 20. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus.

Moreover, 12 laboratories are in Telangana, 11 in Delhi, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 6 in West Bengal, 5 in Karnataka 4 in Gujarat, and 2 each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.

"Also, 26,943 samples have been reported on 21 April till 9 pm," it added. (ANI)

