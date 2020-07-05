ICMR rushing for 'unrealistic' timeline for corona vaccine: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is rushing for an "unrealistic" timeline of 15 August for indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

"Why is the ICMR rushing for an unrealistic timeline of 15 Aug for Indian Corona vaccine when global experts are giving a 12 to 18 month timeframe? Is this to enable #PM to make a major announcement from the Red Fort. The @MoHFW_INDIA Minister must clarify," Chavan tweeted attaching The New York Times article.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava had written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of a clinical trial can be launched by August 15.

Bharat Biotech had recently received a nod for a clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin.

A total of 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered the topmost priority projects which are being monitored by the government.

"You have been chosen as a clinical trial site of the BBV152 COVID Vaccine. In view of the public health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic and urgency, to launch the vaccine, you are strictly advised to fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial and ensure that the subject enrollment is initiated no later than 7, July 2020," stated Dr Bharagava in a letter.

It is worth noting that earlier a letter from the ICMR DG to Bharat Biotech leaked out claimed that the vaccine would be ready by August 15. However, when asked ICMR clarified that the purpose of the letter was to expedite trials so that results could be available by August 15, the vaccine would need more time for public use.

"Kindly note that non-compliance will be viewed very seriously, therefore you are advised to treat this project on the highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse," the letter added. (ANI)

