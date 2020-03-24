ICMR suggests entry screening of travellers can delay COVID-19 spread

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday suggested that the entry screening of travellers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks.

The ICMR said that the empiric use of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 infection is recommended only for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

A total of 118 government laboratories are included in the ICMR network of COVID-19 testing.

"The network has the capacity to test 12000 samples a day. 22 private laboratory chains, with about 15,500 collection centres, have been registered with ICMR till today," ICMR said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 519, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

