ICMR twitter handle 'compromised'

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that their twitter handle had been 'compromised' and necessary steps were being taken to rectify the issue.

"The ICMR has observed that the twitter account of the organisation has been compromised. We are taking necessary steps to rectify the same. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this situation," they tweeted on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.

This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic where the ICMR has been spearheading the fight against the infectious virus in India. (ANI)

