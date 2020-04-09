ICMR updates COVID-19 testing strategy

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has updated its testing strategy for COVID-19.

The revised strategy states that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between "day 5 and day 14" of coming in his/her contact.

Testing of all symptomatic individuals, who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 day, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, all symptomatic health care workers and all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (fever AND cough and/or shortness of breath) will be done.

It will also be done in hotspots/cluster (as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres.

The total cases in the country rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

